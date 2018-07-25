PM condemns attack on security personnel at Baleeda polling station

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on security personnel deployed for the protection of polling staff in NA-271 constituency of Baleeda area of Balochistan.
The prime minister prayed for peace of the security personnel martyred in the incident and also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.