PM condemns attack on security force in Panjgur; grieved over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Panjgur.
The Prime Minister expressed grief over the loss of precious lives of FC officials, a statement issued by the PM’s Media Office here said.
He has further directed to provide best medical assistance to the injured, the statement added.

