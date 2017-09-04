ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Panjgur.
The Prime Minister expressed grief over the loss of precious lives of FC officials, a statement issued by the PM’s Media Office here said.
He has further directed to provide best medical assistance to the injured, the statement added.
PM condemns attack on security force in Panjgur; grieved over loss of lives
