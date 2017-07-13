ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Thursday strongly condemned attack on police officials
in Quetta in which a Superintendent of Police and other police
officials martyred.
Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of
precious lives in the attack, the prime minister prayed for
eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of courage to
the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.
He directed the authorities concerned to provide the
best possible medical treatment to the injured and prayed for
their swift recovery.
PM condemns attack on Quetta police officials
