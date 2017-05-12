PM condemns attack on motorcade of Maulana Ghafoor Haideri

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday strongly condemned the attack on the motorcade of Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in Mastung.

The Prime Minister expressed deep concern for the well-being of Deputy Chairman Senate and prayed for his swift recovery, a statement from the PM House said.

The Prime Minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast on the convoy.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure best medical treatment for those injured in the attack.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.