PM condemns attack on Charsadda Courts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on Charsadda district courts here Tuesday and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives.

“We are a steadfast nation and will not be deterred by such attacks. Our government will continue to fight against terrorist elements and we will succeed by the grace of Almighty,” the Prime Minister said.

According to a statement from the PM House, the Prime Minister sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the martyrs’ souls with eternal peace. The Prime Minister also praised the role of law enforcing agencies who thwarted the attack and prevented extensive damage.