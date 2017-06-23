PM condemns attack in Parachinar

ISLAMABAD June 23 (APP ): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Toori Bazar, Parachinar and directed the concerned authorities to beef up security arrangements across the country.

“Terrorists are attacking soft targets and no Muslim can ever imagine to commit such horrific act,” the media cell of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

“Such acts of terrorism will be dealt with full power of the State,” the Prime Minister reiterated.

The Prime Minister, while expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attack, prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

The Prime Minister also prayed for swift recovery of those injured in the terrorist attacks.