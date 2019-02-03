ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed that no one would be given a way out in the shape of any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).
No deal would be made or relief given to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who was in jail for his corrupt practices, he said while talking to a private news channel.
PM committed not to give NRO to anyone: Rashid
