PM, COAS visit Hqs of SSG

CHERAT, Jan 11 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited the Headquarters of Pakistan Army’s elite Special Service Group (SSG).

The Prime Minister laid a floral wreath at monument of the martyrs. He was later briefed about the SSG organization, its capabilities and performance, Inter Services Public Relations said.

The SSG commandos demonstrated their skills and operational capabilities. The Prime Minister also fired few of the weapons used by SSG.

Addressing the officers and men of SSG, the Prime Minister lauded the performance of elite force and its contributions in the country’s ongoing efforts against terrorism.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to the martyrs of SSG and the armed forces whose sacrifices had brought peace to Pakistan.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir, Commander Peshawar Corps and senior army officers were present during the visit.