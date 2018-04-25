PM for close trade ties with Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoyed cordial relations marked by mutual trust and understanding and emphasized on enhancing economic links between the two countries.

In a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister felicitated him and and hoped that he would contribute towards further strengthening the existing close ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

The Prime Minister conveyed good wishes for the Kazakh leadership as well as for progress and prosperity of the people of Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador said Kazakhstan attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

He expressed the interest of his government in developing trade and economic ties, including connectivity links and transit trade arrangements with Pakistan to the mutual benefit of the people of two countries.

He also apprised the Prime Minister about the strategy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s for Kazakhstan’s development through 2050.