PM cites Russian novelist to describe Pakistan’s elitist economy inherited by PTI

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared the words of a renowned writer Ayn Rand eerily prescient of Pakistan’s economy ruled by corrupt and elitist mindset as inherited by the current government.

In her novel “Atlas Shrugged” in 1957, the Russian-American writer and philosopher had said, “When you see that trading is done, not by consent, but by compulsion–when you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing–when you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors.”