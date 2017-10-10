PM Champions Trophy of the Blind from Oct 30

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):The Prime Minister’s Champions Trophy of the Blind would be staged here at the F-9 Park Cricket Ground from October 30 to November 3.

Talking to APP, Islamabad Blind Cricket Club General Secretary Bilal Satti said the championship is being organized by his club.

“As many as six teams will be participating in the championship including Islamabad, Peshawar, Kashmir, Gujranwala, Lahore and Bahawalpur,” he said.

He said the trails to select Islamabad team for the tournament would be held from October 27 to 29. “A 14-member blind cricket team would be selected for the mega event,” he said.