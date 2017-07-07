PM challenges opponents to compete PML-N in politics; desists from hatching conspiracies

HAVELI BAHADUR SHAH, July 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Friday challenged his political opponents to compete the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) in politics, advising them to desist from hatching conspiracies and indulging in such other practices.

“You repeatedly faced electoral defeats from PML-N,

and we will continue to defeat you. You cannot win elections,

but only conspire,” he said while addressing a public

gathering after inaugurating the first unit of 1,230 MW Haveli

Bahadur Shah Power Plant here in district Jhang.

Without naming any political party, the prime minister

continued, “Since you don’t have the power to win elections,

you just conspire either in the garb of `dharnas’ or in the

name of accountability.”

“Then you hide yourselves behind the JIT. It is

cowardice. Instead, you should come and compete in politics,”

he said, adding, “The nation knows about our positive work and

contribution, and nation also knows well about what you have

been doing for the last four years.”

The prime minister said his government would continue

pursue its agenda of development and the service of people.