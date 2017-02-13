PM chairs preparatory meeting for forthcoming ECO Summit

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday chaired a preparatory meeting to review arrangements for the forthcoming 13th summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to be held in Islamabad from March 1.

Senior officials and ministers of the member countries of ECO will meet from February 26 to 28 in Islamabad, a statement issued by the PM’s Media Office here said.

The prime minister was briefed on the agenda, likely outcomes, and the arrangements made for the summit, so far.

The prime minister was briefed that Islamabad Declaration of the summit will focus on theme ‘Connectivity for Regional Prosperity’.

The briefing further elaborated that the 13th summit of the council is also expected to decide ECO’s vision 2025; including the core principles of development, sustainability, regional integration and achieving a conducive environment for people of the region to realize their potential.

The cooperation areas earmarked for the summit consist of trade, transport & connectivity, energy, tourism, economic growth & productivity, social welfare and environment.

Foreign minister of Afghanistan, president of Azerbaijan, president of Iran, president / prime minister of Kazakhstan, prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, president of Tajikistan, president of Turkey, president of Turkmenistan and deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan will represent their countries at ECO summit.

The prime minister directed to ensure all necessary formalities and arrangements for the visiting delegations.