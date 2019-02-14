PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for Saudi Crown Prince visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on the visit of

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and reviewed the arrangements regarding

various engagements of the Crown Prince and his delegation during their two-day stay

in Pakistan.

The meeting decided to give a historic welcome to the Saudi Crown Prince and his

delegation as they will arrive here on February 16 on an official visit of Pakistan at the

invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.