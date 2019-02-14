ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on the visit of
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and reviewed the arrangements regarding
various engagements of the Crown Prince and his delegation during their two-day stay
in Pakistan.
The meeting decided to give a historic welcome to the Saudi Crown Prince and his
delegation as they will arrive here on February 16 on an official visit of Pakistan at the
invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for Saudi Crown Prince visit to Pakistan
