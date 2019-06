ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday chaired a meeting for preparing the upcoming fiscal budget 2019-20.

The meeting considered proposals for the budget, the PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Rizvi and other officials.