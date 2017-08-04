PM chairs meeting regarding New Islamabad Int’l Airport

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi on Friday chaired a meeting which reviewed the progress
of New Islamabad International Airport.
Secretary and DG Civil Aviation briefed the Prime
Minister regarding completion of different stages of the
project, a press release issued by PM’s Media Wing here said.
Chairman NHA briefed the Prime Minister regarding the
progress of metro project linking to New Islamabad
International Airport Project.
