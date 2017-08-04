PM chairs meeting regarding New Islamabad Int’l Airport

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi on Friday chaired a meeting which reviewed the progress

of New Islamabad International Airport.

Secretary and DG Civil Aviation briefed the Prime

Minister regarding completion of different stages of the

project, a press release issued by PM’s Media Wing here said.

Chairman NHA briefed the Prime Minister regarding the

progress of metro project linking to New Islamabad

International Airport Project.