PM chairs meeting of National Security Committee

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee here at the PM Office.

According to the details released by the PM’s Media Office, the participants included; Ministers for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua.

Minister for Planning & Development Ahsan Iqbal, Director General ISI Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar, Director General FWO Lt. General Muhammad Afzal, Secretary to PM and Secretary National Security Division also among the participants, the PM Office said.