SKARDU, Oct 25 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday chaired the meeting of the Gilgit Baltistan Council to discuss the budget and development matters of Gilgit Baltistan.
Earlier on his arrival at the Skardu Airport, the Prime Minister was received by Governor GB Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan and other senior officials.
PM chairs meeting of Gilgit Baltistan Council
