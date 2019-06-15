ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday chaired a meeting of the Task Force on Health wherein he discussed the matters pertaining to the health sector, a PM Office statement said.
The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and senior government officials.
