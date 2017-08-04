PM chairs first Cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Friday chaired the first meeting of his new Cabinet at
the Prime Minister Office.
The meeting was attended by the newly inducted 43
members; including 27 federal ministers and 16 ministers of
state.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took oath of his office Thursday as
the country’s 28th Prime Minister after the disqualification
of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
The new Cabinet ministers have expressed their resolve
to carry on the development agenda pursued by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
