PM chairs Economic Advisory Council meeting

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting of Economic Advisory Council to deliberate upon the country’s economic situation, the future strategy and the steps taken so far by the

government for the stability and revival of economy.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, provincial finance ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht and Taimur Khan, advisor to PM Dr Ishrat Hussain, Governor State Bank Tariq Bajwa, Dr Ishfaq Hassan, Dr Ijaz Nabi (on telephone) Dr Abid Sulehri, Dr Naveed Hamid, Syed Salim Raza and others, PM office media wing in a press release said.