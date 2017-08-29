PM chairs ECNEC meeting; approves 9 projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): The Executive Committee of the

National Economic Council (ECNEC) Tuesday approved nine

projects related to roads, power distribution and PM Health

programme.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was held here at the PM Office and was attended by ministers and senior government officials.

The projects approved include construction of new 132 KV Grid Station and Transmission Line project by SEPCO, distribution of Power project by SEPCO, Energy Loss Reduction project of SEPCO.

The ECNEC also approved revision of Prime Minister’s National Health Program, construction of Chitral-Garam Chashma- Doraha road project, dualization and improvement of Old Bannu Road project and dualization and improvement of Pindigheb-Kohat Road project.

It also approved change in financing modalities of construction of Lahore- Sialkot Motorway and raising of Baran Dam project.