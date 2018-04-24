PM chairs CCI’s 37th meeting

National 
ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday chaired the 37th meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) here at the PM Office.
Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, federal and provincial ministers and senior officials were present.
The CCI discussed the National Water Policy.

