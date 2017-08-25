PM chairs CCI meeting; Provisional Census Report shows Pakistan’s population at 207.77 million

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Pakistan’s population has reached

to 207.77 million as compared to 132.35 million in 1998, depicting

2.40 per cent annual growth rate.

This was stated in the provisional report of the 6th Population

and Housing Census, carried out across the country from 15th March to

24th May 2017, which was presented to the Council of Common Interests

(CCI) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the

PM Office here on Friday.

According to the report, provisional figures for provinces are

as follows :-

Punjab – 110.01 million (2.13% annual growth rate),Sindh –

47.89 million (2.41% annual growth rate), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa –

30.52 million (2.89% annual growth rate) and Balochistan –

12.34 million (3.37 % annual growth rate).

The report informs that urban population in Pakistan has

increased from 32.5 % in 1998 to 36.4% in 2017.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army,

law-enforcing agencies, police, district administration and staff

of PBS for completing the Census 2017.

The Prime Minister also lauded the brave sacrifices of Shuhada

of Lahore blast and ten enumerators who lost their lives during the

census operation.

The Prime Minister urged the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’

staff and the Ministry of Statistics to ensure early completion

of final figures so that economic and social planning of the

country can be brought to scientific footing.

Matters pertaining to Higher Education Commission and similar

bodies in post-Eighteenth Amendment scenario were also discussed

during the meeting.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for greater efforts

by all the provinces towards standardization and improvement of infrastructure of the educational institution so as to improve

the quality of higher education in the country and to bring it

at par with the international standards.

Inquiry into corruption charges of Kacchi Canal was also

discussed by the CCI. The Prime Minister observed that transparency

and accountability should be strictly ensured in all public

projects.

He directed that implementation report into the findings

of the inquiry be completed by 15th September and presented

before next CCI meeting.

Other outstanding issues between the provinces including

Net Hydel Profit, National Water Policy and import of Liquified

Natural Gas (LNG) were also discussed during the meeting.