PM chairs CCI meeting; Provisional Census Report shows Pakistan’s population at 207.77 million

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Pakistan’s population has reached
to 207.77 million as compared to 132.35 million in 1998, depicting
2.40 per cent annual growth rate.
This was stated in the provisional report of the 6th Population
and Housing Census, carried out across the country from 15th March to
24th May 2017, which was presented to the Council of Common Interests
(CCI) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the
PM Office here on Friday.
According to the report, provisional figures for provinces are
as follows :-
Punjab – 110.01 million (2.13% annual growth rate),Sindh –
47.89 million (2.41% annual growth rate), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa –
30.52 million (2.89% annual growth rate) and Balochistan –
12.34 million (3.37 % annual growth rate).
The report informs that urban population in Pakistan has
increased from 32.5 % in 1998 to 36.4% in 2017.
The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army,
law-enforcing agencies, police, district administration and staff
of PBS for completing the Census 2017.
The Prime Minister also lauded the brave sacrifices of Shuhada
of Lahore blast and ten enumerators who lost their lives during the
census operation.
The Prime Minister urged the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’
staff and the Ministry of Statistics to ensure early completion
of final figures so that economic and social planning of the
country can be brought to scientific footing.
Matters pertaining to Higher Education Commission and similar
bodies in post-Eighteenth Amendment scenario were also discussed
during the meeting.
The Prime Minister emphasized the need for greater efforts
by all the provinces towards standardization and improvement of infrastructure of the educational institution so as to improve
the quality of higher education in the country and to bring it
at par with the international standards.
Inquiry into corruption charges of Kacchi Canal was also
discussed by the CCI. The Prime Minister observed that transparency
and accountability should be strictly ensured in all public
projects.
He directed that implementation report into the findings
of the inquiry be completed by 15th September and presented
before next CCI meeting.
Other outstanding issues between the provinces including
Net Hydel Profit, National Water Policy and import of Liquified
Natural Gas (LNG) were also discussed during the meeting.