PM chairs cabinet meeting; various agenda items approved

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): The federal cabinet which met

here at the PM’s Office on Thursday with Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi in chair, approved various agenda items

including the ratification of the Air Services Agreement

between Pakistan and the Republic of Belarus.

The cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval, in

principle, to start the negotiations and approval to sign the

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Senegal

for cooperation in the field of higher education and research.

It gave ex-post facto approval to start negotiations and

approval for the signing of Agreement on Industrial,

Scientific and Technical Cooperation between Republic of

Belarus and Government of Pakistan.

The cabinet also gave approval to amend the existing

Convention between Pakistan and Finland for the Avoidance of

Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with

Respect to Taxes on Income for Upgradation of Article on

Exchange of Information.

It gave approval to amend the existing Convention

between the Republic of Italy and the Islamic Republic of

Pakistan for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the

Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income

for Updation of Article on Exchange of Information.

The cabinet also approved to amend the existing

Convention between Pakistan and Turkey for the Avoidance of

Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with

respect to Taxes on Income for Updation of Article on Exchange

of Information.

It gave approval to sign the Protocol amending the

Convention between Government of the Islamic Republic of

Pakistan and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the

Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal

Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of Mr Justice

Muhammad Saleem Jessar as Judge Special Appellate Court under

Section 46(1) of the Prevention of Smuggling Act, 1977 in the

province of Sindh.