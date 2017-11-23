PM chairs cabinet meeting; various agenda items approved

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet held here at the PM’s Office on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, following decisions were taken during the meeting:

The Cabinet approved appointment of Murtaza Khan (Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (BS-20) as Financial Advisor in Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Board.

The Cabinet accorded approval for signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and Pakistan.

The Cabinet approved signing the MoU on bilateral consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and the Slovak Republic.

Approvals were accorded for Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP/APCICT) and the National School of Public Policy (NSPP); and between Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration (SLIDA) and the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) of Pakistan.

The Federal Cabinet approved appointment of Rehmatullah as Member NEPRA from Balochistan.

Ex-Post Facto approval was accorded for the Acceptance of Awards “King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence” and “Honorary Award of Malaysian Armed Forces Order of Valour-gallant Commander of Malaysian Armed Forces, First Degree” Medal by the Governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Malaysia respectively to Admiral (Rtd.) Muhammad Zakaullah, NI (M), former Chief of the Naval Staff, Foreign Affairs Division.

Appointment of Nasim A. Virk as Judge Special Court (Central), Faisalabad was approved.

The Cabinet accorded approval for appointment of Nasir Hussain, District and Sessions Judge as Judge Banking Court, Bahawalpur and Naveed Ahmad, District and Sessions Judge as Judge Banking Court-II, Gujranwala.

Ex-Post Facto approval was accorded for the Acceptance of “Star of Merit” to Mr Zamir Akram, former Ambassador of Pakistan by the Government of the State of Palestine, Foreign Affairs Division.

Constitution of Board of Directors of National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) was approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet approved the proposal moved by National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division to implement Inter-Ministerial Committee recommendations regarding enhancement of pictorial health warning on cigarette packets.

The Cabinet lauded the services of Nadeem Hassan Asif, former Secretary Cabinet Division who recently retired after rendering meritorious services at the Cabinet Division and other important assignments in the civil service.