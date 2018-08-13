PM chairs cabinet meeting; thanks members for valuable contribution during caretaker setup

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk on Monday chaired a meeting of the caretaker federal cabinet here at the Prime Minister Office.

In his remarks, the prime minister thanked the Cabinet members for their valuable contribution as members of the Cabinet during the tenure of the caretaker setup.

He also appreciated and thanked all the federal secretaries, officers and the staff for assisting the caretaker government in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

The Cabinet members thanked the prime minister for his continued guidance and support in fulfillment of their ministerial responsibilities.

The meeting also acknowledged and appreciated the services of outgoing Cabinet Secretary Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, who superannuated on Monday (today).