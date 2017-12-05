PM chairs cabinet meeting; says Govt focusing on providing relief to power consumers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the government was cognizant of the problems faced by consumers in view of the power shortage and therefore was focusing on providing relief to the domestic and industrial consumers.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet here at the PM Office.

The Cabinet lauded the efforts of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Ministry of Power and the Cabinet Committee on Energy to have achieved the milestone of enhanced power generation which stood greater

than the demand of electricity.

The Prime Minister informed the Cabinet that several power projects were still in the implementation stage that would further enhance the generation capacity.

The Cabinet approved the signing of agreement on economic cooperation for the establishment of Joint Commission between Pakistan and Czech Republic.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for the regulations of arms licenses for prohibited (automatic) weapons

and lifting of ban on non-prohibited bore arms license.

According to the proposal, all automatic weapons shall be required to be converted to semi-automatic by authorized dealers within a specified time and get new licenses in lieu of the previously issued licenses.

Alternately, the weapon holder will also have the option of returning their automatic weapon to the government

at the prescribed rate.

The Cabinet accorded approval for the filling up of vacant positions in the PEMRA Council of Complaints in the regions of Sindh, Islamabad, Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Approvals were also accorded for the establishment of one bench of the Customs Appellate Tribunal at Quetta.

The Cabinet offered prayers for the martyrs of North Waziristan explosion that occurred on Tuesday.