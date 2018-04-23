PM chairs Cabinet meeting on energy

KARACHI, Apr 23 (APP):Keeping in view the serious power crisis in the port city, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on

Monday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy here at the Governor House.

The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh, Chief Ministers of Sindh and Punjab, Federal

Minister for Power, Minister of State for Power, Adviser to PM on Finance Miftah Ismail and

senior officials.

The meeting reviewed the current power generation situation in the country.