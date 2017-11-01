PM chairs cabinet meeting; directs to constitute committee for turning-around PIA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (APP)::Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday directed to constitute a committee to undertake a detailed study of the proposed plan and to fine-tune the proposed strategy in order to make Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) a profitable business venture

The Prime Minister gave this directive while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet here. A detailed briefing was given to the l cabinet on future business plan and strategy to turn-around PIA, according to a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office.

The cabinet approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Promotion of Tourism between the Government of the Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Republic of Mauritius.

The meeting also accorded approval to the signing of Agreement of Cooperation between International Islamic University Islamabad, Pakistan and Belarusian State Technological University (BSTU), Belarus.

The cabinet also approved a summary for the signing of Agreement of Cooperation between Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, International Islamic University, Islamabad and Belarusian States University of Informatics and Radio Electronics.

The summary for the signing of Cooperation Agreement between Educational Establishment (Belarusian State Technological University of Physical Culture) MINSK, Republic of Belarus and International Islamic University Islamabad was also approved by the cabinet.

The meeting approved the summary for the signing of Cooperation Agreement of Academic and Research Cooperation between Sulaiman Bin Abdullah ABA Al-Khail – Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences (SA-CIRBS), International Islamic University Islamabad, Pakistan and Belarusian State University (BSU), Belarus.

The summary for the signing of Memorandum to Understanding between the universities of Australia and the Pakistan Higher Education Commission to encourage cooperation in the fields of higher education and academic research of HEC was also approved by the cabinet.

The meeting approved the summary for the signing of Agreement for Academic Cooperation and Exchange between International Islamic University, Islamabad, Pakistan & the Belarusian State University (BSU), (MINSK, Belarus).

The cabinet approved NOC for the award of “Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit” to Mr Khalid Memon, the former Ambassador of Pakistan to Poland by the Government of Republic of Poland.

Ex-post facto approval for the Acceptance of the Turkish Military Award “The Legion of Merit” to Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman NI(M), CAS by the Government of Republic of Turkey was also approved in the meeting.

The cabinet also gave Ex-Post Facto approval for the Acceptance of “The Legion of Merit (Degree of Commander)” Medal to Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah NI(M), former Chief of the Naval Staff by the Government of United States of America.

It also gave ex-post facto approval in principle to start negotiations and signing of Agreement on Cooperation between the Associated Press of Pakistan Cooperation (APPC) and the National Company Kazakh Information Agency (Kazinform).