PM chairs cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP):The federal cabinet met here Friday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk and gave approval to various matters related to Finance Division, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Anti-Terrorism Court.

The Cabinet in a meeting held here at the PM Office approved assigning of additional charge of the posts of Member Technical in Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to Yawar Yaseen, Director General (Enforcement) PTA, and Member Compliance and Enforcement to Chaudhry Ali Asghar, Director General (Law), for a period of three months.

The Cabinet approved appointment of Muhammad Zareef Baloch, D&SJ, as Judge Special Court (Court of Narcotic Substances), Quetta.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Chairman 8th Wage Board were approved.

The Cabinet also approved transfer of trial in case No.05/2017 FOA SBC/Karachi from Anti-Terrorism Court Karachi-II to Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad.

The meeting authorized Finance Division to issue Letter of Guarantee for local loan for K-2/K-3 project.

The amendments in by-laws 106 and 124 of the Chartered Accounts By-laws, 1983 were also approved by the Cabinet.