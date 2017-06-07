Pakistan to respond resolutely against “manifest and future threats”: NSC

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): National Security Committee (NSC)

Wednesday said it was fully aware of the “institutional collaboration by elements hostile to Pakistan” and vowed to defend itself resolutely against “manifest and future threats.”

The special meeting of the NSC of the Cabinet made it evident following a review of the issues of national and regional security here at the PM Office, a statement released by the PM Office said.

It was the second meeting of the NSC in as many weeks.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif chaired the meeting which was attended by country’s top civil and military brass.

The forum strongly condemned the recent incident of terrorism

in Kabul and resolved to remain steadfast and resolute in support of Afghan people.

The participants expressed concern on the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and strongly rejected the baseless allegations against Pakistan in that context.

It was highlighted that Pakistan was the only country in the Afghan equation which has achieved clear and measurable success against terrorism despite limited capacity and at a huge human and economic costs.

“Pakistan has not only remained committed to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan but also worked with all regional and global initiatives to that end.”

The forum said at the same time Pakistan has shown exceptional restraint even when Afghan territory was used for terrorist acts in Pakistan which resulted in massive human losses.

“Pakistan was fully cognizant of institutional collaboration by elements hostile to Pakistan and would defend itself resolutely against manifest and future threats.”

“At the same time Pakistan remains committed to continue its ongoing efforts for local, regional and global peace,” the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah,

Director General ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials.