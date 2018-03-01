ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):Former Squash world champion Jansher Khan Thursday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the Prime Minister (PM) Office.
Earlier, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Abdul Rehman Kanju, MPAs Iqbal Shah and Amir Iqbal Shah also called on the prime minister, a PM Office press releases said.
PM calls on Jansher Khan, MoS for Overseas Pakistanis
