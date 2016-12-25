PM calls for unity to defeat extremist forces, uphold democracy, rule of law

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

has urged the nation to forge unity in its ranks to defeat the forces of extremism and uphold the principles of democracy, peaceful coexistence and rule of law.

“Let us pledge for national unity and a prosperous and developed Pakistan. Let the Quaid’s principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline must be the guiding principles for all of us, as a nation,” the prime minister said on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah being celebrated on Sunday.

He said on the day, the entire nation remembered the founder of our nation with utmost reverence and great admiration.

He said the whole nation was thankful to Allah Almighty for bestowing it with the great Quaid who led the Muslims of subcontinent and ultimately achieved an independent homeland. He united the scattered Muslims under a single flag in his struggle for establishment of an independent Muslim state on the map of the world, he added.

The prime minister viewed that even today, Quaid e Azam

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a source of inspiration and guidance for all, which was because of his exemplary character and exceptional leadership qualities.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Quaid e Azam’s determination and unshakeable will power emboldened the Muslims to continue their struggle for achieving their objective and boldly confront all difficulties for the great cause.

Under his dynamic leadership and by following Quaid’s ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline, the Muslims after rendering matchless sacrifices achieved their collective goal.

He said Quaid’s determination and integrity endeared him to millions of people who supported him in the struggle for creation of Pakistan.

“It was his nobility and strength of character which became a true source of inspiration and guidance for the Muslims of the Sub continent. He was respected, even by his opponents, for his uprightness, honesty, integrity and conviction. He was a man of principles and his conduct was above reproach,” he remarked.

The prime minister urged the people to follow the principles of great Quaid, which would be an apt tribute to him. We can pay real homage to the memory of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by reaffirming our abiding faith in his teachings, he added.

He prayed to Allah for giving the nation the strength to build Pakistan into a truly democratic state as envisioned by our great Quaid.