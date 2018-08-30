PM, Cabinet members proud to meet Pak Army command :Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Husain Thursday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Cabinet members had a “wonderful visit” to the General Headquarters (GHQ) and they were “proud to meet command of world’s best Army”.

In a tweet message, the minister said “a detailed briefing in GHQ was of great value”.

With close coordination and cooperation amongst all the institutions “we shall overcome all challenges confronting the Pakistan,” he added.