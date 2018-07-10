PM briefed over Aviation Division, CAA, PIA, ASF, PMD functions

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Tuesday was briefed about the functions of Aviation Division and various organizations including Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airport Security Force (ASF) and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Aviation Secretary made a presentation on the mandate and efforts of the Aviation Division for the development, promotion and regulation of aviation sector of the country besides ensuring safety of air traffic and aerodromes.

The briefing held here at PM Office was attended by Minister for Aviation Lt Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Secretary of Aviation Dr Ijaz Munir, Additional Secretary to PM Dr Kazim Niaz, DG of ASF Maj Gen Ali Abbas, DG of CAA G Hassan Baig, DG of Metrological Department Ghulam Rasool, CEO of PIA Musharraf Rasool and senior government officials.

The prime minister was informed that the National Aviation Policy 2015 was under review to cater for the improvements identified during its implementation.

It was informed that efforts were afoot to make CAA, as regulator, independent of service providers. Similarly, the Safety Investigation Board was being insulated from CAA to ensure highest standards of air safety and its independent working.

The meeting also reviewed matters relating to PIA, the issues confronting the organization and the business plan for revival of the national flag carrier.

The prime minister directed that a robust strategy should be followed to achieve pre-set milestones, within specific time frame, to ensure success of the plan.

He also appreciated various measures being taken by the Aviation Division to enhance coordination among various organizations linked with aviation sector for resolving operational issues and to ensure maximum safety of air travel.