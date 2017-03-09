PM briefed on Hajj arrangements; directs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Thursday directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and
Interfaith Harmony to further improve the arrangements for
Hajj 2017 by taking initiatives for ensuring better facilities
at the minimum possible cost.
He was speaking here after getting a detailed briefing
regarding arrangements for Hajj 2017 by Ministry of Religious
Affairs and Interfaith Harmony here at the PM House.
Sardar Muhammad Yusaf, Minister for Religious Affairs
and Interfaith Harmony said there was remarkable improvement
in arrangements of Hajj in the last three years in line with
the vision of the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister appreciated the Ministry and its team
lead by the Minister for their commendable work and efforts to
facilitate hajjis.
He said there was always room for further improvement
and directed that the Ministry should strive to make Hajj
arrangements more comfortable, better and cost-effective. He
said visible improvement in facilities provided to Hujjaj in
past three years has been acknowledged by all segments of
society.
He Prime Minister was informed that the annual Hajj
agreement for the year 2017 has been signed with the Kingdom
of Saudi Arabia and the reduction in Hajj quota in 2013 due to
expansion of Haram Sharif has been restored from 143,368 to
179,210.
He said the process of hiring of accommodation,
transport, catering and other allied facilities has been
initiated. The Saudi Hajj Ministry has also been requested to
enhance the country’s quota by at least 15,000 on the basis of
current population of Pakistan, the Prime Minister was
briefed.
The PM directed that special attention must be given to
making arrangements at the airports, provision of three daily
meals in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalfa, and general facilitation
for Hujjaj in lodging and travelling.
He said the government would provide all possible
support to the Ministry for facilitating the guests of Allah
in performing Hajj comfortably and securely. The Ministry of
Religious Affairs must discharge its responsibilities with
full devotion not only as an official duty but also a
religious obligation of the highest order, the Prime Minister
said.
Sardar Muhammad Yusaf, Minister for Religious Affairs
said the applications for Government Hajj Scheme increased
from 86,919 in 2013 to 280,617 in 2016. He said the over 300 percent
increase in applications in three years was a testament of
public confidence and trust in Government and its handling of
the Hajjis.
It was also approved during the meeting that applicants
who have performed Hajj in the last seven (07) years will not
be eligible to apply for Hajj 2017 under Government Scheme
while Hajj-e-Badal will be allowed only through Private Hajj
scheme.
The meeting was also attended by Fawad Hassan Fawad,
SPM, Khalid Masood Chaudhary, Secretary, Religious Affairs and
Interfaith Harmony and senior officials.
