PM briefed on Hajj arrangements; directs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Thursday directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and

Interfaith Harmony to further improve the arrangements for

Hajj 2017 by taking initiatives for ensuring better facilities

at the minimum possible cost.

He was speaking here after getting a detailed briefing

regarding arrangements for Hajj 2017 by Ministry of Religious

Affairs and Interfaith Harmony here at the PM House.

Sardar Muhammad Yusaf, Minister for Religious Affairs

and Interfaith Harmony said there was remarkable improvement

in arrangements of Hajj in the last three years in line with

the vision of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Ministry and its team

lead by the Minister for their commendable work and efforts to

facilitate hajjis.

He said there was always room for further improvement

and directed that the Ministry should strive to make Hajj

arrangements more comfortable, better and cost-effective. He

said visible improvement in facilities provided to Hujjaj in

past three years has been acknowledged by all segments of

society.

He Prime Minister was informed that the annual Hajj

agreement for the year 2017 has been signed with the Kingdom

of Saudi Arabia and the reduction in Hajj quota in 2013 due to

expansion of Haram Sharif has been restored from 143,368 to

179,210.

He said the process of hiring of accommodation,

transport, catering and other allied facilities has been

initiated. The Saudi Hajj Ministry has also been requested to

enhance the country’s quota by at least 15,000 on the basis of

current population of Pakistan, the Prime Minister was

briefed.

The PM directed that special attention must be given to

making arrangements at the airports, provision of three daily

meals in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalfa, and general facilitation

for Hujjaj in lodging and travelling.

He said the government would provide all possible

support to the Ministry for facilitating the guests of Allah

in performing Hajj comfortably and securely. The Ministry of

Religious Affairs must discharge its responsibilities with

full devotion not only as an official duty but also a

religious obligation of the highest order, the Prime Minister

said.

Sardar Muhammad Yusaf, Minister for Religious Affairs

said the applications for Government Hajj Scheme increased

from 86,919 in 2013 to 280,617 in 2016. He said the over 300 percent

increase in applications in three years was a testament of

public confidence and trust in Government and its handling of

the Hajjis.

It was also approved during the meeting that applicants

who have performed Hajj in the last seven (07) years will not

be eligible to apply for Hajj 2017 under Government Scheme

while Hajj-e-Badal will be allowed only through Private Hajj

scheme.

The meeting was also attended by Fawad Hassan Fawad,

SPM, Khalid Masood Chaudhary, Secretary, Religious Affairs and

Interfaith Harmony and senior officials.