PM briefed on Ahmadpur tragedy; rescue, relief measures

BAHAWALPUR, June 26 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif on Monday was briefed about the tragic oil-tanker fire
incident at Ahmadpur Sharqia and the rescue and relief measures
afterwards.
Commissioner Bahawalpur Saqib Zafar gave briefing to the
Prime Minister here at the Circuit House. Chief Minister Punjab
Mian Shehbaz Sharif was also present.
The Prime Minister was informed that the unfortunate
incident occurred at national highway in Ahmadpur Sharqia,
45 kilometres from Bahawalpur, at 0620 hours on Sunday.
It was informed that the rescue operation was completed
in five hours. Four army helicopters, 34 ambulances of Rescue
1122 and 25 ambulances of Edhi, participated in the rescue
operation.
The families of those who lost their lives, would be
given Rs. 2 million each as compensation, while those injured
in the tragic incident would be given Rs. one million each.
The tanker with 25,000 litres of oil was on its way to
Bahawalpur from Karachi.
It was told during the briefing that the people had
started collecting oil, spilled from the tanker, which later
exploded and affected 265 people, with 140 people losing
their lives and injuring 125 others.
The Prime Minister on this occasion directed to ensure
the provision to best medical facilities to the injured.
The Prime Minister, who arrived Bahawalpur from London,
had already directed the Chief Minister Punjab to reach
Bahawalpur and coordinate the measures after the Ahmadpur
tragedy. He had directed the Government of Punjab to take
all necessary measures after the tragic incident.
