PM briefed on Ahmadpur tragedy; rescue, relief measures

BAHAWALPUR, June 26 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif on Monday was briefed about the tragic oil-tanker fire

incident at Ahmadpur Sharqia and the rescue and relief measures

afterwards.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Saqib Zafar gave briefing to the

Prime Minister here at the Circuit House. Chief Minister Punjab

Mian Shehbaz Sharif was also present.

The Prime Minister was informed that the unfortunate

incident occurred at national highway in Ahmadpur Sharqia,

45 kilometres from Bahawalpur, at 0620 hours on Sunday.

It was informed that the rescue operation was completed

in five hours. Four army helicopters, 34 ambulances of Rescue

1122 and 25 ambulances of Edhi, participated in the rescue

operation.

The families of those who lost their lives, would be

given Rs. 2 million each as compensation, while those injured

in the tragic incident would be given Rs. one million each.

The tanker with 25,000 litres of oil was on its way to

Bahawalpur from Karachi.

It was told during the briefing that the people had

started collecting oil, spilled from the tanker, which later

exploded and affected 265 people, with 140 people losing

their lives and injuring 125 others.

The Prime Minister on this occasion directed to ensure

the provision to best medical facilities to the injured.

The Prime Minister, who arrived Bahawalpur from London,

had already directed the Chief Minister Punjab to reach

Bahawalpur and coordinate the measures after the Ahmadpur

tragedy. He had directed the Government of Punjab to take

all necessary measures after the tragic incident.