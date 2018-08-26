PM boosts people’s confidence by taking revolutionary steps: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has boosted the confidence of people by taking revolutionary steps.

Imran Khan being the custodian of public money, had adopted austerity measures and demolished the discretionary funds, he stated talking to private news channels.

He alleged that the previous government of Nawaz Sharif utilized the discretionary funds “mercilessly”. On the contrary, Imran Khan while adopting austerity measures decided not to use the prime minister’s personal plane and to travel only by the Club Class to save the public money, he added.

The revolutionary decisions taken by the prime minister, he said, Imran Khan had started saving millions of rupees of the nation.

To a question, he said all the focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to streamline the system.

To another question, he said the PTI government would launch a special channel which would cover parliamentary proceedings and politics.

The government had also decided to launch two other channels of PTV – a sports channel to cover all sports except cricket as the present PTV Sports would be re-branded as PTV Cricket, and a channel dedicated for children under-16.

About the advertisements, he said he would get a detailed briefing in that regard and any kind of monopoly regarding the government advertisements would be ended.

Regarding the presidential elections, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Arif Alvi would be easily elected as the President of Pakistan as the party had the support of required number of voters.

Responding to a question, he said Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was taking special measures to reduce whooping deficit of Railways as his predecessor Khawaja Saad Rafique had plummeted the department.