PM boldly highlighted issues in UNGA: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N), Lt. Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum on Friday said Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi courageously and boldly highlighted all important issues

including Afghanistan and Kashmir dispute in United Nations General

Assembly (UNGA).

Talking to a private news channel, he termed the address of Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi a comprehensive and appropriate.

Abdul Qayyum said the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Khawaja

Muhammad Asif held meetings with foreign leaders sideline of UNGA and

presented Pakistan’s view point before them.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif held a meaningful meeting with Russian Foreign

Minister, he said and added that all world leaders acknowledged Pakistan’s

sacrifices in war against terrorism.

He said Pakistan had rendered more sacrifices in war against terrorism

as compared to other country of the world.

Regarding Afghanistan issue, he said Pakistan was ready to cooperate

with Afghanistan to resolve the issue. “We have improved boarder management

with Afghanistan.”

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lauded the Prime Minister

address in UNGA and said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi comprehensively presented

Pakistan’s stance.

He said the world was aware of achievement and sacrifices of Pakistan

in war against terrorism.

He said improvement in relations with Russia was delightful.