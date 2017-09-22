PM boldly highlighted issues in UNGA: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N), Lt. Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum on Friday said Prime Minister Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi courageously and boldly highlighted all important issues
including Afghanistan and Kashmir dispute in United Nations General
Assembly (UNGA).
Talking to a private news channel, he termed the address of Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi a comprehensive and appropriate.
Abdul Qayyum said the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Khawaja
Muhammad Asif held meetings with foreign leaders sideline of UNGA and
presented Pakistan’s view point before them.
Khawaja Muhammad Asif held a meaningful meeting with Russian Foreign
Minister, he said and added that all world leaders acknowledged Pakistan’s
sacrifices in war against terrorism.
He said Pakistan had rendered more sacrifices in war against terrorism
as compared to other country of the world.
Regarding Afghanistan issue, he said Pakistan was ready to cooperate
with Afghanistan to resolve the issue. “We have improved boarder management
with Afghanistan.”
Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lauded the Prime Minister
address in UNGA and said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi comprehensively presented
Pakistan’s stance.
He said the world was aware of achievement and sacrifices of Pakistan
in war against terrorism.
He said improvement in relations with Russia was delightful.
