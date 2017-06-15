PM believes in supermacy of law: Siddiqul Farooq

LAHORE, June 15 (APP): Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s

appearance before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) showed his

commitment to uphold the supremacy of law.

Talking to APP, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB)

Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq said that Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif and his family fully believe in rule of law

and supremacy of democracy.

He said the appearance of prime minister before JIT

would further strengthen the rule of law.

The PML-N had always struggled for independence of

the judiciary, he said and added that people creating hurdles

in the way of democracy would never succeed in their designs.