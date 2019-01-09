PM believes in rule of law: lftikhar Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media lftikhar Durrani Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan believes ensuring rule of law was only way for the country's progress and there is no one above the law including the Prime Minister.Talking to a private news channel, he said the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was to ensure rule of law, good governance and accountability, besides uprooting the menace of corruption from the national institutions. He said the government's efforts were underway to bring back the looted money of the country and taking steps to put looters behind the bars. No one would be allowed to escaped before unpunished, he said. lftikhar Durrani said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was ready to amend the law of National Accountability Bureau(NAB) in consultation with other political parties to make it more stronger against the corruption. Replying to a question regarding the National Accountability Bureau inquiry about prime minister in copter case, he said the Imran Khan has no fear to appear before the country's national institutions. He said primarily the prime minister focus to uplifting the national economy,including provision basic facilities of life to the people at their door steps. Responding to another question about accountability, he said other than Prime Minister Imran Khan there was not a single leader or head of political who had given the detail of their properties and proves their money sources.