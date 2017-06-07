PM believes in rule of law, democracy: PML-N

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders

Wednesday rejected the allegations of making the Joint Investigation

Team controversial.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family fully believes in

rule of law and supremacy of democracy as he had presented himself

and three generations of Sharif family for accountability”, Minister

of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD),

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said.

He was addressing a press conference along with Senator

Mushahidullah Khan here at the Press Information Department.

He said when the Prime Minister’s son Hussain Nawaz had

objected over the members of JIT, he was using his right to object.

However, when the Supreme Court rejected the Hussain’s objection, he

accepted and himself appeared before the JIT.

The minister said that Hussain Nawaz’s picture during JIT

proceeding was deliberately leaked to humiliate the Sharif family

and the PML-N leaders.

He said PML-N respects all institutions including judiciary,

NAB, media, and the JIT.

Senator Mushahidullah pointed out that regarding the photo leak

issue, the government was expressing extreme patience. He said the

elements responsible for the leak were deliberately doing it due to

personal grudges.

He said for the first time in the history of the country, a

Prime Minister himself and his family presented themselves for

accountability.

Mushahidullah Khan said PML-N made efforts for the

independence of the judiciary and expects justice from the apex

court in that case.

He said the institution of accountability has been closed in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and PTI government has miserably failed to

deliver in the province.

He said the Tehrik-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was just

talking about justice, however the fact was that he and his allies

were corrupt people.

He said the PML-N government had put the country on the path

of development as during its tenure, the GDP growth had reached 5.3

per cent, and energy crisis and terrorist incidents had reduced

significantly.