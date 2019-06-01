MAKKAH, June 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while terming the phenomena of blasphemy and Islamophobia the OIC’s failure, urged the Muslim world body to play an effective role in safeguarding the rights of Muslims and their religious sentiments.

Addressing the 14th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Makkah, the prime minister said the blasphemous acts against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the western world was the failure of the OIC for not being able to explain to them the love and affection the Muslims had for the Holy Prophet.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the session themed “Hand in Hand toward the Future”, which brought together the leaders of OIC member states to evolve a unified stance on the ongoing issues and events in the Muslim world.

On their arrival at the venue, King Salman received the guests, including Prime Minister Imran Khan who was attired in white shalwar kameez with a black waistcoat.