PM assures to attend Senate session

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Monday assured the Senate to attend its session as per schedule and to play his role for resolving the outstanding issues.

In his brief and maiden address in the Senate after assuming

the Prime Minister Office, he assured the House to attend the

session and asked the Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq to

apprise him about the issues.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani welcomed the prime minister

in the House and hoped that he would play his role for strengthening democratic process and the Parliament.

He quoted the Rule 61 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of

Business in the Senate 2012 which was about raising of matters of

public importance under Prime Minister’s Zero Hour.

Sub-rule (2A) of Rule 61 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct

of Business in the Senate states that the chief executive shall

attend the Prime Minister’s Zero Hour (last hour of the sitting) at

least once a week when the Senate is in session.

Leader of the Opposition Aitzaz Ahsan also welcomed Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the House.

He said appearance of prime minister in the House would enrich its

importance.