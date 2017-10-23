PM assures support for enhancing export potential of defence equipment

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday assured all of his support to the Ministry of Defence Production to enhance the export potential of the ministry in light of the regional and international demand.

The prime minister said this while chairing a briefing on the affairs of the Ministry of Defence Production at the PM Office, wherein he expressed satisfaction over the performance of the ministry.

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain briefed the prime minister on the matters pertaining to the ministry especially the indigenous production and manufacturing of defence related equipment and its exports.