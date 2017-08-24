ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Thursday assured the Senate to find out as why the Pakistan Television
(PTV) did not cover live the important debate by the house on US
President Donald Trump’s recently announced South Asia strategy.
Expressing regrets in response to the concerns showed by
Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani that the PTV did not give live
coverage to the important debate participated by around 35
senators, he said the PTV was directed to cover the debate.
He would look into as to why the directive was not complied with,
he added.
During the proceedings, the Senate chairman suggested that the
session should be extended as the house’s foreign affairs committee
was in the process of formulating its recommendations on the issue.
To this, the prime minister said the committee should
finalzie the recommendations which could be communicated to the
National Assembly after being adopted by the Senate.
Even a joint session of the parliament could also be convened
on the matter, he maintained.
Prime Minister Abbasi said the federal cabinet had discussed
the issue for three hours and the National Security Committee also
deliberated over it during its four-hour long meeting.
PM assures Senate to find out why PTV not covered live debate on US policy
