PM assures Senate to find out why PTV not covered live debate on US policy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Thursday assured the Senate to find out as why the Pakistan Television

(PTV) did not cover live the important debate by the house on US

President Donald Trump’s recently announced South Asia strategy.

Expressing regrets in response to the concerns showed by

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani that the PTV did not give live

coverage to the important debate participated by around 35

senators, he said the PTV was directed to cover the debate.

He would look into as to why the directive was not complied with,

he added.

During the proceedings, the Senate chairman suggested that the

session should be extended as the house’s foreign affairs committee

was in the process of formulating its recommendations on the issue.

To this, the prime minister said the committee should

finalzie the recommendations which could be communicated to the

National Assembly after being adopted by the Senate.

Even a joint session of the parliament could also be convened

on the matter, he maintained.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the federal cabinet had discussed

the issue for three hours and the National Security Committee also

deliberated over it during its four-hour long meeting.