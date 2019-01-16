ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that they were fully cognizant of the issues faced by the people of Sindh and assured that the federal government would play its role for the resolution of their problems.
He was talking to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who called on him here in the PM Office, PM office media wing in a press release said.
PM assures resolution of Sindh issues
