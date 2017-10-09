PM assures implementation of FATA reforms

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday assured members of parliament from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) that recommendations of the Reforms Committee would be fully implemented.

These reforms were related to abolition of the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR), extension of contemporary laws and jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court and the Supreme Court to the tribal areas.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of FATA parliamentarians led by his Advisor Amir Muqam that called on him. Members of the National Assembly Muhammad Nazir Khan, Shahabuddin Khan, Shah G. Gul Afridi and Sajid Tori, and Senator Sajjad Tori were included in the delegation, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

The delegation members expressed their complete satisfaction during the meeting.