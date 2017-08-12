PM assures Federal govt’s support for Sindh development

KARACHI, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Saturday said that the federal government would extend its allout support for the development in Sindh province.

He was talking to Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair during

a meeting held here at Governor House.

The governor Sindh briefed the prime minister on the

initiatives taken for the development and the confidence of

business community, said PM office media wing.

The governor also briefed on preparation of plan to

address the development deficit in the infrastructure

development projects in the province in general and in Karachi particular.